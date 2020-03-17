Fresno State will not be conducting 2020 commencement ceremonies in May

California State University, Fresno announced they will not be conducting commencement ceremonies in May due to COVID-19.

According to the university’s statement, this decision was made by guidance from public health officials in Fresno.

At this time, Fresno State will continue to explore how and when to celebrate the commencement ceremonies, depending on the quickly changing situation.

Here is the statement by Fresno State:

Dear Campus Community:

We know you are following the fast-changing reports about the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past couple of days, California implemented a number of new measures and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended halting all gatherings larger than 50 people for the next eight weeks. We are writing today to share some important new actions we are taking in response.

Social distancing and increased hygiene continue to be the best ways to reduce exposure and spread. To enforce social distancing, cities throughout California and beyond have closed schools, public events and places where people gather. Hospitals are increasing their capacity to help those in need.