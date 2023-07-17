The Carnegie Museum of Kings County hosted four Fresno State foreign exchange students from the Azores on Saturday morning.
Accompanied by Diniz Borges, director of the Portuguese Beyond Borders Institute of Fresno State, the four students were given a full tour of the facility housing the year-long exhibit of Portuguese contributions in walks of life including cultural, political, and business over the past 200 years of Kings County history.
Museum President Jack Schwartz and Treasurer Michael Semas talked to the students about the exhibit. At the end, Rob Bentley recorded a short video with Borges for the museum’s archives.