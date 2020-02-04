You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fresno man arrested in Corcoran for lewd acts with a child
0 comments
alert

Fresno man arrested in Corcoran for lewd acts with a child

Jose Rodriguez

Jose Rodriguez

 Contributed by Corcoran Police Department

CORCORAN — A Fresno man was arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a child Sunday after Corcoran Police officers found him with a juvenile in his car in the early morning hours, department officials said.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers conducted an area check of Cesar Chavez Park in Corcoran. Police said a vehicle was located parked in the area and officers contacted two subjects inside the vehicle.

Officials said the male subject was identified as 24-year-old Jose Rodriguez from Fresno, and the second occupant was a juvenile under 14 years of age.

Through investigation, officers said they learned Rodriguez had contacted the juvenile via social media and arranged to meet with her for sexual purposes.

Authorities said Rodriguez was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14, contacting a minor with sexual intent, sending harmful material to a minor, arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual purposes, attending an arranged meeting with a minor for sexual purposes, and annoying a minor under 18 years old.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Smart & Final Extra! opens
Local

Smart & Final Extra! opens

  • Updated

HANFORD — There was hardly a parking space in sight near the new Smart & Final Extra! Wednesday morning during the store’s grand opening.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News