Fresno man arrested in Corcoran for lewd acts with a child

CORCORAN — A Fresno man was arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a child Sunday after Corcoran Police officers found him with a juvenile in his car in the early morning hours, department officials said.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers conducted an area check of Cesar Chavez Park in Corcoran. Police said a vehicle was located parked in the area and officers contacted two subjects inside the vehicle.

Officials said the male subject was identified as 24-year-old Jose Rodriguez from Fresno, and the second occupant was a juvenile under 14 years of age.

Through investigation, officers said they learned Rodriguez had contacted the juvenile via social media and arranged to meet with her for sexual purposes.

Authorities said Rodriguez was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14, contacting a minor with sexual intent, sending harmful material to a minor, arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual purposes, attending an arranged meeting with a minor for sexual purposes, and annoying a minor under 18 years old.

