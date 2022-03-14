The Big Fresno Fair’s management team accepted a record-breaking fifth Merrill Award at the Western Fairs Association (WFA) 99th Convention & Trade Show in Reno.
Executives and staff, delegates and industry professionals from roughly 125 fairs throughout the western United States celebrated their accomplishments in 2021.
“We are so proud of the Big Fresno Fair for earning their fifth Western Fairs Association Merrill Award, lending the Big Fresno Fair to be one of the top awarded fairs in the western United States,” said Sarah Cummings, president & CEO of Western Fairs Association (WFA). “We look forward to their entries each year as they demonstrate their team’s ability to think out of the box, putting forth visionary ideas that work.”
The Merrill Award recognizes fair programs that demonstrate outstanding vision, leadership and excellence. The Big Fresno Fair Joint Health & Safety Public Outreach Program, in partnership with the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH), received top honors.
Lauri King, deputy manager II of The Big Fresno Fair, applauded the FCDPH for returning the fair to an in-person event in 2021 following the COVID pandemic.
“We proudly share this Merrill Award with them, and everyone who played a part in this outreach program, as well as the onsite execution of our operational plans — it is because of everyone we had a successful and safe Fair.”
After a modified drive-thru Fair in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Big Fresno Fair returned for a safe in-person event in collaboration with the FCDPH.
“This award is a well-deserved recognition of The Big Fresno Fair team’s extraordinary efforts to organize safe, wholesome celebrations of life in Fresno County, and to continue the traditions that connect so many families and neighbors over generations,” said Dr. Vohra, interim health officer.”
Components of this program included the “Be Smart. Play Safe. Stay Healthy” Media PSA Campaign with the FCDPH.
The Fair’s safety partners included Fresno Police Department, Fresno Fire Department, American Ambulance and Fresno County Private Security.
The press briefing included a panel discussion addressing COVID-19 safety measures and other ways fair organizers work to put on safestvents for the community such as security, inspections, veterinary care for livestock animals and race horses.
Lastly, the Fair shared important COVID-19 information and guidelines throughout the grounds for the public. All of these elements working together resulted in a safe 2021 Big Fresno Fair — with an attendance of 591,921 during the in-person 12-day event.
In addition to receiving the coveted Merrill Award this year, The Big Fresno Fair walked away with 18 WFA Achievement Awards, which recognize the best practices by fairs in a variety of categories, from advertising to community involvement.
The Big Fresno Fair competed against other top fairs of its size such as California State Fair, Orange County Fair, San Diego County Fair, Washington State Fair, Arizona State Fair and Calgary Stampede. WFA, a non-profit trade association that serves the fair industry in the western United States and Canada.