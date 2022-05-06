Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam and Tower of Power will be among the headliners at the Big Fresno Fair in October, fair officials announced this week.
KMJ’s 100th Anniversary Celebration will feature Tower of Power and special guest Paul Rodriguez. Other shows include Midland; Dana Carvey; Phil Wickham; and Ladies Night Out featuring Ashanti and Baby Bash.
Tickets will go on sale May 17 as an exclusive part of the Big Fair Fan Club.
The announcements are the first round of entertainment, with more to follow to fill the 12 nights of the 2022 Big Fresno Fair. The seven concerts will go on sale first to Big Fair Fan (BFF) Club members, the Fair’s free email newsletter, as part of an online only pre-sale from Tuesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. until Tuesday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Any BFF Club member who purchases a Fair concert ticket at that time can also purchase a Fair admission ticket for 50% off; discounted admission and concert tickets must be purchased in the same transaction.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public (online only) beginning Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. The Fair’s Box Office will open Aug. 15.
Dana Carvey is a Saturday night live alumni and award winning commedian. Ice Cube has been an actor, musician, director, civil rights activist as well as a CEO and founder of the 3 on 3 basketball league.
Dwight Yoakum is a 21-time nominated multiple Grammy Award winner and has sold over 25 million albums worldwide.
Academy of Country Music Award winner group Midland, from Dripping Springs, Texas, features lead vocalist Mark Wystrach, guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson and bass player/vocalist Cameron Duddy. In March 2021, Midland released the documentary film The Sonic Ranch, which detailed their origin and first recording session at the Sonic Ranch studio in Tornillo, Texas. In July 2021, Midland released The Last Resort, a five-song collection and the title of their tour.
Since his self-titled debut in 2006, Phil Wickham has emerged as a leader in the modern worship movement, capturing countless songs that have been sung in churches all around the world. His Gold-certified single, “This Is Amazing Grace,” was his first career No. 1, holding the top spot on the charts for 13 consecutive weeks and was named Billboard’s No. 1 “Christian Airplay Song of the Year” in 2014.
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, actor and author, Ashanti burst onto the music scene in 2002 with her smash hit, self-titled debut album, Ashanti. It landed the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard’s Top 200 and R&B album charts, selling an astounding 504,593 units in its first week.
Baby Bash released his first album Savage Dreams in 2001, which was followed by his sophomore album On the Cool (2002). In 2003, he signed a contract with Universal Records where he then released his first major album, The Smokin Newphew, which ranked 48 on the Billboard 200 and received Gold certification by RIAA.
Each performer listed has a range of ticket prices as well as the scheduled dates for their shows.
- Dwight Yoakam – Wednesday, Oct. 5 | Ticket Prices: $50, $40, $35
- Ice Cube – Thursday, Oct. 6 | Ticket Prices: $55, $45, $35
- KMJ’s 100th Anniversary Celebration feat. Tower of Power with special guest Paul Rodriguez – Tuesday, Oct. 11
- Ticket Prices: $32, $22, $18
- Midland – Wednesday, Oct. 12 | Ticket Prices: $50, $40, $35
- Dana Carvey – Thursday, Oct. 13 | Ticket Prices: $42, $32, $22
- Phil Wickham – Friday, Oct. 14 | Ticket Prices: $32, $22, $18
- Ladies Night Out feat; Ashanti and Baby Bash – Saturday, Oct. 15 | Ticket Prices: $50, $40, $35