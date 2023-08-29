The Fresno Community Health Improvement Partnership’s (FCHIP) Youth Leadership Council received a $25,000 award from the United States Department of Health and Human Services to participate in the Children and Youth Resilience Challenge.
The DHHS Children and Youth Resilience Challenge was created to fund innovative, community-based, youth-led solutions which help build resilience and advance mental health and well-being among children and youth.
The goals of the Challenge include creating youth-driven solutions that reduce negative mental health outcomes and promote positive solutions that help youth thrive in the face of adversity. The Challenge will culminate in the award recipients presenting their work at an in-person summit in Washington DC in Summer 2024.
“Our communities and the lives of its members, particularly our youth, have been significantly disrupted over the past few years – by COVID, fires, poor air quality, flooding, and drought. Helping our youth build resilience is key to their long-term health and well-being,“ said Carmela Sosa, MD, pediatrician and director of Valley Children’s Guilds Center for Community Health.
The Youth Leadership Council’s proposal was 1 of 14 finalists announced from across the country. The FCHIP Youth Leadership Council is partnering with the Central Valley Community Foundation and Valley Children’s Healthcare to pilot its train-the-trainer model of building resilience through trauma-informed, community-based service and leadership.
"It is my belief, as well as that of FCHIP, that today’s youth are our everyday eyes and ears when it comes to distinguishing health disparities that prove harmful for our communities,” said Youth Leadership Council Chair, Christian Santos. “With their innovative ideas and rising drive to generate positive social change - now is the time for action, now is the time for Youth Health Ambassadors.”
“The Youth Leadership Council is perfectly aligned in our visions of developing youth voice and power within the Fresno region,” added Artie Padilla, Director of the DRIVE Initiative.