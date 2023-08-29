The Fresno Community Health Improvement Partnership’s (FCHIP) Youth Leadership Council received a $25,000 award from the United States Department of Health and Human Services to participate in the Children and Youth Resilience Challenge.

The DHHS Children and Youth Resilience Challenge was created to fund innovative, community-based, youth-led solutions which help build resilience and advance mental health and well-being among children and youth.

The goals of the Challenge include creating youth-driven solutions that reduce negative mental health outcomes and promote positive solutions that help youth thrive in the face of adversity. The Challenge will culminate in the award recipients presenting their work at an in-person summit in Washington DC in Summer 2024.

Tags

Recommended for you