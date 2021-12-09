Children from the across the Central Valley are being invited to Fresno for three weeks of animals, education and fun.
After being forced to put it on hold last year during the pandemic, the Winter Zoo Camp is returning to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. According to Elizabeth Davis, the education program manager for the zoo, the camp will run for three weeks, each with a different theme, while the camp itself will be half-a-day’s worth of activities for them to do. Davis added that it’s not just a day for kids from Fresno — as people from the South Valley are also invited — especially if they like animals and learning.
“In the summertime, I know we have a lot of kids who have come to visit us from Hanford, Tulare — we even reach out to kids sometimes as far as Bakersfield. They come up with their families and sometimes with the younger kiddos — mom and dad, or grandma and grandpa, aunt and uncle will come up and spend time in the zoo with them while they’re at camp.”
The three themes available will include: “Winter Feast,” which focuses on what the zoo animals would eat around the holidays; “Cozy Critters,” which focuses on how animals would stay warm in the winter; and “Zooper Heroes,” which goes over the ways that children can get involved in wildlife conservation. Regardless of the theme, however, Davis says it’s a good time for everyone involved.
“We find that the kiddos really couldn’t care less about the topics,” Davis said. “They love coming, we as the adults love making the topics for them — they just love being here.”
Winter Zoo Camp will take place Dec. 20-23, 27-30, and Jan. 3-6. Camp hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily. Fresno Chaffee Zoo Members can register their child for Winter Zoo Camp for $128 and non-members can register for $136. Registration can be done at fresnochaffeezoo.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.