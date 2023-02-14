The National Weather Service is predicting sub-freezing temperatures for the San Joaquin Valley Wednesday and Thursday morning, prompting a freeze warning for the Hanford area.
The warning will last from 2 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 until 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. It impacts most of the San Joaquin Valley including Visalia, Lemoore, Hanford, Bakersville and Fresno.
In a graphic posted to their Twitter account, the National Weather Service predicted that temperatures could get as low as 27 and 28 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. Wind chill could make temperatures feel as low as 24 degrees on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service recommended the public protect vegetation that is sensitive to lower temperatures, bring pets indoors, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip.
The National Weather Service said that the lower temperatures have the potential to damage unprotected crops. Sprinklers should be turned off to prevent the creation of icy surfaces.
After the freeze warning lifts Thursday morning, the weather service expects mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday night. Lows will reach 35 and 37 degrees, respectively, with winds of around 5 mph.
Saturday will see partly sunny skies giving way to a low of around 35 degrees overnight. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low of around 37 degrees.