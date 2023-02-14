The National Weather Service is predicting sub-freezing temperatures for the San Joaquin Valley Wednesday and Thursday morning, prompting a freeze warning for the Hanford area.

The warning will last from 2 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 until 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. It impacts most of the San Joaquin Valley including Visalia, Lemoore, Hanford, Bakersville and Fresno.

In a graphic posted to their Twitter account, the National Weather Service predicted that temperatures could get as low as 27 and 28 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. Wind chill could make temperatures feel as low as 24 degrees on Wednesday.

