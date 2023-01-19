The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch from late Friday night into Monday morning. Throughout the weekend certain parts of the Central Valley are looking at freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees.
A freeze warning is currently in effect for parts of Kings and Fresno counties until late Friday morning.
The City of Hanford has been listed as having a probability of 59% for experiencing overnight temperatures of 36 degrees or lower throughout the weekend.
It's strongly advised that people bring pets indoors and cover sensitive, exposed vegetation to trap heat.
In Sequoia National Park the Generals Highway between Hospital Rock and the junction with Highway 180 will remain closed through the weekend. The Wuksachi Lodge will also be closed until further notice due to winter storm impacts on park roads and highways.
As per any expected rainfall, the skies will be partly cloudy but chances of rain are low.
Expect areas of patchy dense fog before the hours of 10 AM and after Midnight throughout the local areas. Make sure to take further safety precautions if traveling throughout these given time frames.