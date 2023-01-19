The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch from late Friday night into Monday morning. Throughout the weekend certain parts of the Central Valley are looking at freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees.

A freeze warning is currently in effect for parts of Kings and Fresno counties until late Friday morning.

The City of Hanford has been listed as having a probability of 59% for experiencing overnight temperatures of 36 degrees or lower throughout the weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you