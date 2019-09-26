Avenal — As part of an effort to make world-class fitness free and accessible in beautiful public spaces across the country, the City of Avenal has partnered with The Wonderful Company and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) to bring a Fitness Court® to residents!
Invented by NFC, the Fitness Court® is an outdoor bodyweight circuit training gym, featuring all-level workouts that can be completed in as little as 7 minutes a day. The city of Avenal is one of only 100 cities selected last year in 2018, to install this state-of-the-art facility. The new Wonderful Fitness Court in Avenal, is suitable for adults (ages 14+) of all fitness abilities, and completely free of cost. By pairing the gym with its free mobile app users can take classes, learn workout routines, and get fit — all in the fresh outdoors!
“We are very excited to make the Wonderful Fitness Court available to the Avenal community. Exercise is an extremely important part of a healthy lifestyle and we are committed to providing our residents with free access to quality facilities to help them reach their fitness and wellness goals”, said Fernando Santillan, City of Avenal Community & Economic Development Director.
The Wonderful Fitness Court® in Avenal, is part of a nationwide effort launched by National Fitness Campaign to get people excited about health and wellness. 100 select communities were invited to join the Campaign last year, Avenal was selected based on its continued dedication to adding public resources for the betterment of its residents.
The Avenal location will be the second Fitness Court supported by the Wonderful Company’s annual grant program – a Wonderful Fitness Court was launched in the city of McFarland in May of 2018. Adding to the list of central California locations, Fresno State will also launch its own Fitness Court as part of NFC’s Collegiate Campaign, early this fall.
Avenal Mayor Dagoberto Ovalle had these words to say about the Wonderful Fitness Court in Avenal: “On behalf of the City of Avenal, I would like to express our thanks and appreciation to the Wonderful Company and the National Fitness Campaign for selecting Avenal as one of the first 100 recipients of this awesome Fitness Court. This Fitness Court will be a great complement to the Boxing Club, the Sports Complex and the future Avenal Community Center, which combined will afford the community a great variety of settings to exercise and keep fit. Again, thank you.”
On Friday, September 27 at 6:00 pm at 328 E. San Joaquin Street in Avenal, all residents, local businesses and media outlets in the region are invited to test out the new facility and its matching mobile app during a free-to-attend Launch Party event! Attendees will be taught to use the Wonderful Fitness Court® effectively through group classes and workout demonstrations. The event will also feature free giveaways and healthy snacks from local vendors. Athletic wear is encouraged, and all those interested in attending should RSVP at: bit.ly/AvenalFitnessEvent.
