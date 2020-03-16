Free meals available to Hanford kids during school closures

HANFORD — In this time of uncertainty, Hanford school officials are making sure kids have a meal to eat while schools are closed.

Monday, management from Hanford Elementary School District handed out hundreds of meals to children via a pick-up site at Lincoln Elementary School.

HESD Superintendent Joy Gabler said over the weekend, the district put in an application for the Federal Seamless meal program, which provides a free meal to children ages 0-18. She said the application was approved immediately and the program will allow them to provide meals until April 13.

All Kings County schools will be closed until at least April 13 due to concerns over COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“We want to make sure our children of Hanford have an opportunity to get a good meal during our school closures,” Gabler said.

Gabler said the district used its website and social media, along with calls and texts to parents, to let the community know about the meal program.

The first two days of the meal program are at Lincoln Elementary, but starting Wednesday it will expand to include pick-up sites at MLK Elementary, Monroe Elementary and JFK Junior High. Pick-ups are available between 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.