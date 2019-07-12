HANFORD — Kings County residents can support local agriculture by grabbing a free sandwich on Tuesday.
California companies Gar Tootelian, Inc. and JC Landsdowne, Inc. are co-sponsoring a free lunch for the “My Lunch Depends on Ag” campaign, said JC Vice President Ryan Landsdowne.
“This is going to be a fun, safe event for our local community,” Landsdowne said. “We all know that when ag does well, the community does well, too.”
The lunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 16 in the Overland Stockyard in Hanford. Customers will receive a free barbecue sandwich and a “My Job Depends on Ag” yard sign.
Residents don’t even have to get out of their cars - the lunch will be set up as a drive-thru so people can pick up their food on the go.
The “My Job Depends on Ag” campaign started in 2016 when members joined together on Facebook to share stories on how their jobs depend on agriculture, according to the campaign’s website.
The campaign now educates and informs the public about the agricultural industry chain and the impact agriculture has on the community.
JC Landsdowne, Inc., a four-generation, 90-year-old company, sells gasoline, diesel and oil in the San Joaquin Valley, Landsdowne said.
Gar Tootelian, Inc. is an agricultural retailer and has been involved in the campaign for the past three years, said third-generation Executive Ralph Rendon.
“We want to get the word out about agriculture and remind everyone how important it is to ourselves and our lives,” Rendon said.
The free lunches span across several counties in the San Joaquin Valley, Rendon said. The awareness event started last year and attracted a lot of the public.
This year, there will be six free lunch events in the Central Valley, with the first one in Hanford on Tuesday.
"Agriculture is something we all have in common; we all have to eat," Rendon said. "This is a great opportunity to give thanks back to our growers, who provide for us and the rest of the world."
