A free community Health Forum was presented by the group Women With Visions Unlimited at Coe Park in Hanford on Saturday morning.
The event consisted of discussions about family health, finances, and disability rights among other things.
Adventist Health brought along their Mobile Health Unit van to check attendees blood pressure and conduct other health screenings.
Outside in the park tables were set up with literature and experts on a wide range of subjects pertaining to Black women and their daily lives. Inside, speakers gave lectures on subjects such as mental health, men’s health and financial wellness.
Toward the end of the event, 75 free meal boxes were handed out to whoever needed them by volunteers from the Visalia Adult School. Single boxes of food were given to small families, with larger groups given two or more boxes.
The group hopes to have the event grow in size as well as frequency.