Free exercise classes will be offered every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the outdoor Fitness Court at Hidden Valley Park starting on March 11.

“It is bodyweight based, so it’s a really good starting point for people,” said Fitness Court Ambassador and instructor Ashelynne Hanold. “But for people who have been working out, they have been on top of their fitness, they can get their heart rate up, go outside and switch their routine up a little bit.”

The lessons are part of a new initiative from the Hanford's Parks & Community Services Department known as Get Movin’ Hanford. A Walk with a Doc event set for March 18 is another piece of the drive for community health that features a series of new programs from Hanford officials hoping to build a healthier community.

