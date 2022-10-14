The Kings County Department of Public Health will hold a free vaccine clinic from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Lemoore High School Event Center located at 101 E. Bush St.
The available COVID-19 vaccines are Pfizer and Moderna for primary series, bivalent booster and in pediatric doses. Those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine dose are eligible for a free taco and a $50 gift card while supplies last.
Additionally resources such as COVID-19 testing PPE and information from local organizations will be available.