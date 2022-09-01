Several hundred country music fans braved the warm evening weather and converged on Hanford Civic Park Wednesday evening to enjoy a free concert co-sponsored by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce and KJUG Radio.
The show was the ﬁrst of three free concerts in the park. The next concert will be on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Fans brought lawn chairs and blankets to make the event a bit more cozy. Food was provided by KK Kettle Corn, Fatte Albert’s Pizza, and Keanu’s Hawaiian BBQ. Beer was served by the folks at Hop Forged Brewing Company.