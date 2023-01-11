Kings County will take a financial hit of nearly $85,000, supervisors were told Tuesday, stemming from a fraudulent transaction.

Director of Finance Jim Erb told the board that the county issued a $894,000 check to unnamed persons posing as a contractor who was employed by the county nearly a year and a half ago. With the help of the Kings County Sheriff's Office, the county was able to recover more than 90 percent of the funds, but would need to cover $84,988 which Erb suggested come from contingencies within the county's budget.

Erb also explained that the county has since implemented procedures to prevent fraudulent incidents from occurring.

Tags

Recommended for you