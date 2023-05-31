Four male juveniles reportedly in possession of cocaine and unregistered firearms, crashed into a light pole near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Hanford-Armona Road Friday after a reported drive-by shooting and chase by law enforcement, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting a drive-by shooting in Corcoran at 12:44 p.m. May 26. Before the call was transferred to Corcoran Police, the caller said the suspect’s vehicle was a red or maroon sedan.

The sheriff’s office reportedly responded, when a deputy saw a maroon Honda sedan turning east onto Kansas Avenue from 10½ Avenue. After running a records check and discovering the car was registered outside of Corcoran, a deputy attempted to make an enforcement stop near the intersection of 10th and Jackson avenues.

