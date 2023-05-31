Four male juveniles reportedly in possession of cocaine and unregistered firearms, crashed into a light pole near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Hanford-Armona Road Friday after a reported drive-by shooting and chase by law enforcement, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting a drive-by shooting in Corcoran at 12:44 p.m. May 26. Before the call was transferred to Corcoran Police, the caller said the suspect’s vehicle was a red or maroon sedan.
The sheriff’s office reportedly responded, when a deputy saw a maroon Honda sedan turning east onto Kansas Avenue from 10½ Avenue. After running a records check and discovering the car was registered outside of Corcoran, a deputy attempted to make an enforcement stop near the intersection of 10th and Jackson avenues.
The driver of the car pulled over but did not stop the vehicle, instead pulling onto 10th Avenue and accelerating to 65 miles per hour.
A chase involving deputies and the car’s driver began when the driver sped past a school bus dropping children off with its stop sign activated. The driver also reportedly ignored multiple stop signs during the pursuit.
When the vehicle approached the intersection of 10th Avenue and Hanford-Armona Road, the driver veered to the east to avoid spike strips set up by a deputy and crashed into a light pole. Deputies subsequently detained four male juveniles in the car ages 13 ,14, and two 17-year-olds. None were injured.
The 14-year-old had an arrest warrant in Kings County for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He was also wanted in connection with a recent shooting at an inhabited dwelling in Hanford.
One of the 17-year-old juveniles reportedly had a small backpack across his chest. A search of the backpack revealed a loaded 9mm unregistered handgun and 9.3 grams of cocaine, according to officials. A second backpack was located inside the Honda, and it contained another loaded 9mm handgun.
All four juveniles were booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center on multiple charges.