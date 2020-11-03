Four arrested after month-long investigation

AVENAL — On Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, the Avenal Police Department, along with the participating agencies, completed a one-month investigation into that lead to four arrests.

During “Operation Trick or Treat," four suspects were arrested after allegedly arranging to meet with decoys, who posed as a 14-year-old male and a 14-year-old female. The suspects and the decoys communicated over social media, according to police.

The following suspects were arrested by law enforcement officers: Hector Cayetano, age 32, from Avenal; Marcos Eleuterio, age 34, from Avenal;

All four suspects were booked into the Kings County Jail on felony sex charges. According to police, one suspect was additionally booked for resisting arrest and one other suspect was booked for resisting and executive officer with violence.

Three of the suspects were released as part of a Pre-Trial Services program (not to be confused with Zero Bail) and they will be monitored between court appearance dates.