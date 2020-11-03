You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four arrested after month-long investigation
0 comments
top story

Four arrested after month-long investigation

AVENAL — On Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, the Avenal Police Department, along with the participating agencies, completed a one-month investigation into that lead to four arrests.
 
During “Operation Trick or Treat," four suspects were arrested after allegedly arranging to meet with decoys, who posed as a 14-year-old male and a 14-year-old female. The suspects and the decoys communicated over social media, according to police.
 
The following suspects were arrested by law enforcement officers: Hector Cayetano, age 32, from Avenal; Marcos Eleuterio, age 34, from Avenal; 
Fernando Enriquez, age 23 from Avenal; and Simon Melendrez, age 37, from Lemoore.
 
The investigation is ongoing.
 
All four suspects were booked into the Kings County Jail on felony sex charges. According to police, one suspect was additionally booked for resisting arrest and one other suspect was booked for resisting and executive officer with violence.
 
Three of the suspects were released as part of a Pre-Trial Services program (not to be confused with Zero Bail) and they will be monitored between court appearance dates.
 
The Avenal Police Department, Lemoore Police Department, Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, Kings County Sheriff’s Office and Tulare County Sheriff’s Office collaborated in the investigation.
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Floyd Neal Powell Sr
Obituaries

Floyd Neal Powell Sr

Floyd Neal Powell Sr., husband, father, grandfather, ultimate car guy, fixer of everything, died October 16, 2020 in Hanford, CA.

Eleanor Mary Alves
Obituaries

Eleanor Mary Alves

Eleanor Mary Alves was born on August 11, 1923 in Fresno. She lived her entire life in California. She married John Louis Alves on October 31,…

Cary L. Berens
Obituaries

Cary L. Berens

On Monday, October 19th, 2020, Cary Berens, loving husband and father of eight children passed away at the age of 76.

Jared Oliveira^
Obituaries

Jared Oliveira^

Jared Michael Oliveira left us unexpectedly October 11, 2020. Jared was born August 12, 1982 in Hanford California to Donald and Marie Oliveira.

Francisco Rubio Lopez
Obituaries

Francisco Rubio Lopez

On Monday, October 19, 2020, Francisco Rubio Lopez passed away at the age of 81 of natural causes. Francisco was born in Rio Hondo, TX on Octo…

Joe G. Alvarez
Obituaries

Joe G. Alvarez

Joe G. Alvarez, a resident of Kingsburg, California, died on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 75, in Fresno, California. Joe was born t…

Tanner Jordan Fraser
Obituaries

Tanner Jordan Fraser

Tanner Fraser passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 27. He leaves behind his parents, Jim and Candace Fraser of …

Michael V. Sexton
Obituaries

Michael V. Sexton

Michael V. Sexton of Hanford, passed away October 18, 2020. He was born in Virginia on July 20,1964 and moved to California in 1979 with his f…

Darcie Lee Willhite
Obituaries

Darcie Lee Willhite

Darcie Willhite, 59, of Lemoore, CA passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born in Hanford, CA on September 2, 1961. She lived a majority of…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News