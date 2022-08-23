Councilman Ramirez indicated one of the most important parts of serving on the City Council is making good policies that benefit Hanford's citizens — something he has tried to do for the past eight years, he said.
He leans towards making policies that he said can "give residents the power back" while "reducing regulations [that impact local businesses]."
Ramirez said that making an impact and listening to the citizens is the most rewarding part of the job for him, stating his "proudest moment" was his collaboration with Hanford's Parks Department to make Winter Wonderland happen.
He wanted to bring an ice skating rink into Hanford seven years earlier, and now he's overseen the installation of last winter's skating rink which provided an opportunity for families to remain local when celebrating the holidays.
Ramirez has worked hard to help improve Hanford's parks and other public safety issues, the candidate said.
"Those are the little things I get a kick out of," Ramirez said. "I can help get those issues resolved quickly and that's what I like doing."
Ramirez believes that one of the biggest concerns his constituents have is the creation of good jobs for residents in the community.
He intends to go to take a snapshot of the city to a giant business convention in Las Vegas held by Innovating Commerce Serving Communities (ICSC) to provide reasons and incentives to draw more businesses to Hanford.
"My goal is to bring more good quality jobs in the next two years," Ramirez said.
Job creation is just one goal Councilman Ramirez wants to pursue if reelected. He also wants to continue to improve public safety by increasing the size of the Hanford police and fire departments.
He also has aims for reaching out to the homeless; Ramirez would like to establish building a local facility where homeless individuals can get the assistance they need for reintegration into the workforce, citing an example of a housing and service facility in Manteca, California.
During his time as mayor during the pandemic, Ramirez' background in economics helped the city to reduce its budgetary deficit and create a fiscal surplus through implementing spending reforms, he said.
While serving, Hanford began operating on seventy percent of its budget while retaining thirty percent to be stored to provide for public safety and services without having to worry about lay-offs.