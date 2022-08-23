Councilman and former Hanford Mayor Francisco Ramirez is running to continue representing District D and will face challenger Luis Martinez in the November election. 

Councilman Ramirez indicated one of the most important parts of serving on the City Council is making good policies that benefit Hanford's citizens — something he has tried to do for the past eight years, he said. 

He leans towards making policies that he said can "give residents the power back" while "reducing regulations [that impact local businesses]."

