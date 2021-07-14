Lori Verdegaal and the U.S. Men’s Water Polo team are in Hawaii right now, but they aren’t there to sunbathe.
They just concluded a month-long trip abroad, which included a performance in the FINA World League Super Final in Tbilisi, Georgia. Now, they’re on the last leg of their training before they head to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
As the manager of the Senior National team, Verdegaal is responsible for coordinating travel arrangements, and coordinating with host countries and FINA, the international water polo league. This has also meant navigating the changes to travel implemented by COVID-19. Verdegaal also gets them access to pools and sometimes handles the meals. It’s the aspect of sports often less thought of — but critical to the success of the team.
But before she managed Olympic players, Verdegaal worked with Kings Water Polo in Hanford, for whom her sons played. She then found her way into the role of assistant coach for the girl’s water polo team at Hanford High School in 2015-16, as well as assistant coach for the swim team. Eventually, this translated to a year’s stint as head coach for the boy’s team. Now, she’s been taken to the Olympic level — and said it's a major point of pride for her.
“It’s amazing to say, ‘I’m going to the Olympics,’ and that I’m going to be involved in an Olympic team,” Verdegaal said. “Not a lot of people have that opportunity and it’s been a great experience for me.”
She’s proud her players. Verdegaal has known many of them from their time in the pipeline teams. She’s also sent 19 of them to play overseas in Europe, an area that usually dominates the sport. Watching them grow, she added, has been one of the highlights of her career, while adding that their best playing is yet to come.
“So watching these young men and how this team has developed, the successes we have had along the way has really been a prideful thing for us to see them improve and grow and… I really think we’re going to peak at our highest level during these Olympics and really show well,” Verdegaal said.
The Olympic Games will start on July 23, with the Men’s Water Polo team playing their first match against Japan on July 25.
