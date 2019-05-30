Main Street Hanford and Hanford Parks & Recreation are partnering up to host the first ever, Food Truck Night in downtown Hanford. Food Truck Night is free to the public on Saturday, June 1st from 5:30pm to 10:00pm in Civic Park. You can enjoy up to six different food trucks and live music in the beer and wine garden at the Courthouse Stage in Civic Park. All of the proceeds from Food Truck Night will go toward Public Art in downtown Hanford.
Hanford Parks & Recreation and Main Street Hanford would like to “Utilize the Power of Art” in our efforts to revitalize downtown Hanford by creating a community driven Public Art Program. Right now, Main Street Hanford is taking art submissions from artists to paint the utility boxes in downtown Hanford. The boxes vary in size from 6 feet tall, to 2 feet tall. Artists will be paid for their work, depending on the size of the box. “The public art program is intended to enliven our community, encourage foot traffic and provoke conversations,” said Michelle Brown, Executive Director of Main Street Hanford. Food Truck Night is a fundraiser to support this program. “What better way to raise funds than with music and food?” said Brown.
Performing on the Courthouse Stage will be local favorite JJ Brown and the Bryan Vickers Band. JJ Brown is a US Navy Veteran and Country Singer/Songwriter. He has shared the stage with recording artist including Clint Black, Kevin Costner, Peter Frampton, the Doobie Brothers, and many more. His lyrics tell stories of life in the military, love, and empowerment.
The Bryan Vickers Band is making familiar sounds with a unique and modern edge! The three young men are blending elements of rock, funk, blues, and soul with a modern feel. Quetzal Uriel Andrade's exciting drum acrobatics and his elder brother Quetzal Emanuel Andrade's bass and keyboard are the perfect backdrop for Bryan's versatile guitar playing and bluesy rock vocals.
On Saturday, guests can play backyard games such as corn hole and jenga while enjoying live music and delicious food. The event is open to all ages and there will be games for kids to enjoy as well. Artists will be creating works of art from start to finish and guests will have an opportunity to take home a masterpiece. You can support downtown Hanford and public art by attending Food Truck Night and purchasing art, food and drinks.
Food Truck Night will be a fantastic night in Civic Park and it is free admission to the community. Please follow Main Street Hanford and Hanford Parks & Recreation on Instagram and Facebook to learn more about both organizations. Also, visit www.mainstreethanford.com/publicart to learn more about public art in downtown Hanford.
