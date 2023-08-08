The fog proved to be no match for SpaceX Monday night as the agency successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.
"Congratulations to #TeamV and SpaceX on reaching an extraordinary milestone last night!" Vandenberg officials posted to social media in celebration of the aerospace agency's 19th such mission this year from the West Coast.
According to base officials, the mission matched Team Vandenberg's "impressive 2022 launch cadence."
With five months left on the calendar, they said, "we're on track to achieve over 30 launches this year."
The Falcon 9 lifted off at 8:57 p.m. into thick foggy skies, achieving stage separation before deploying a batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit to join over 3,000 others in the Starlink megaconstellation.
Following stage separation, the first stage successfully re-entered Earth's atmosphere and touched down on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, for later retrieval.
The mission marked the first-stage booster's fifth overall flight, having previously launched SDA-0A and three other Starlink missions, the agency reported.
"This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our amazing #TeamV members and partners who make these missions possible," base officials said.
