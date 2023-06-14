The surging San Joaquin River is proving to be another tough water management problem. The raging waters from this year’s historic rain and snowpack are seeping through levees, destroying crops and threatening the city of Firebaugh.

The small city in Fresno County sits right up against the river. Seepage is the major problem, said Ben Gallegos, Firebaugh City Manager.

“It’s been wet so long that now it’s seeping through the ground,” said Gallegos. “We’re finding water in our basements.”

SJV Water is an independent, nonprofit news site dedicated to covering water in the San Joaquin Valley.

Recommended for you