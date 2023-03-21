A flood watch has been issued for the Hanford area through Wednesday night as an atmospheric river brings up to 2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Office in Hanford.
The flood watch took effect Tuesday morning and will remain in place until Wednesday at 11 p.m.
According to Brian Ochs, a meteorologist at the Hanford National Weather Service office, the region can expect light to moderate rain until Wednesday afternoon, with the majority of the heavy rain occurring early Wednesday morning.
The Hanford region has received more than double the normal amount of rain this season, according to the weather service, with 13.01 inches since October. The normal average for the period is 6.41 inches.
Since the start of the year, the region has received 9.36 inches of rain — the previously recorded average is 3.47.
The Hanford weather office is urging residents to pay close attention to the weather and not drive through standing water.
Another set of storms is expected to move into the San Joaquin Valley through the middle of next week, but local meteorologists predict those storms will bring much lighter precipitation.
Amtrak San Joaquin announced Tuesday that due to track washouts, trains 710, 712, 714, 716, 718, and 702 will stop their runs in Fresno through Thursday, March 23. The schedule change will affect all customers traveling between Fresno and Bakersfield.
The existing rain pattern is expected to continue until late spring, according to meteorologists, who remind residents that heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas.
Southern California Edison is warning of downed power lines, which can electrify puddles, wet grass, and the surrounding areas. They encourage residents to report any downed power lines or dangling wires by calling 911.