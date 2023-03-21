A flood watch has been issued for the Hanford area through Wednesday night as an atmospheric river brings up to 2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Office in Hanford.

The flood watch took effect Tuesday morning and will remain in place until Wednesday at 11 p.m.

According to Brian Ochs, a meteorologist at the Hanford National Weather Service office, the region can expect light to moderate rain until Wednesday afternoon, with the majority of the heavy rain occurring early Wednesday morning.

