The San Joaquin Valley experienced a series of storms that brought major flooding across the Valley floor during the weekend and another storm is expected to arrive Tuesday.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Jerald Meadows, Tulare County was the hardest hit with low elevation snow-melt below 4,000 feet contributing 2 to 6 inches of water, on top of the 2 to 6 inches of rainfall in the area.
The Kaweah River and its subsections of smaller lakes and creeks were heavily affected by the increased of water flow from snow melt, according to the weather service.
The Kings River also reported uncontrollable water flows as water began to flow into the Kings County region.
Meteorologists are tracking another significant storm which is expected to start early Tuesday morning.
In preparation, the National Weather Service in Hanford issued an extension to the existing flood watch, which will stay in place until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
An additional half-inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall is predicted to fall across the Valley, with heavy rainfall expected between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.
In the mountains, an additional 3 to 6 inches of rain is expected, and the rain is predicted to cause more snow melt at higher elevations.
Meadows said the snow melt may produce an additional 2 inches of added water runoff.
Through Wednesday Hanford residents can expect to see some light rain and thunderstorms move through the area.
Meadows notes that meteorologists are tracking another set of atmospheric rivers which have the potential to make landfall early next week and through the end of the month.
Residents should prepare for more rain, and be aware of potential dangers such as trees falling over and flooding of nearby creeks and rivers, according to officials.