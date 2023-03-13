The San Joaquin Valley experienced a series of storms that brought major flooding across the Valley floor during the weekend and another storm is expected to arrive Tuesday.

According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Jerald Meadows, Tulare County was the hardest hit with low elevation snow-melt below 4,000 feet contributing 2 to 6 inches of water, on top of the 2 to 6 inches of rainfall in the area.

The Kaweah River and its subsections of smaller lakes and creeks were heavily affected by the increased of water flow from snow melt, according to the weather service.

