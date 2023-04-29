“The Five Pillars of Freedom" veterans memorial statues were unveiled Saturday morning in Corcoran before a crowd of about 300 veterans and their families.
The ceremony at Gateway Park was broken up into five areas with each statue in its own section, and people from across the Central Valley began to show up about an hour before the ceremony started.
Gateway Park was decorated with hundreds of American flags, and military personnel from all five branches attended in uniform.
The ceremony started with opening remarks by Jeanette Zamora-Bragg, Corcoran mayor, and Greg Catzka, Corcoran city manager.
“We're so glad that all of you joined us to celebrate this momentous occasion, on behalf of the City of Corcoran I am proud for us to be able to showcase our respect and honor for our veterans with us today and those no longer,” said Zamora-Bragg.
Today is all about you, said Catzka, as he spoke from the stage.
“This memorial that you have in front of you is going to stand the test of time, this community has really been championing for many years supporting their veterans, loving their veterans, and cherishing their veterans, and that momentum has led us here today,” said Catzka.
Funding for the memorial statues came from a partnership with the California High-Speed Rail Authority.
“This is truly a partnership we rarely see between a city, a county, and also a state agency,” said Catzka.
The national anthem sung by Kendall Smith, a presentation from the Color Guard, and an invocation from Pastor Alfred Keyes, a Vietnam veteran, began the ceremony.
Further opening remarks were presented by Tom Richards, a board member of the High-Speed Rail Authority who was filling in for Dan Richards, Leo Cisco, chairman of the Tachi Yokut Tribe, and Richard Valle, Chairman of the Kings County Board of Supervisors, who filled in for 3rd District Supervisor Doug Verboon.
“You should be very proud of yourselves, I also believe that this will draw people from across the country. There's nothing like this veterans memorial in the country except for in Washington D.C. Thank you for allowing us to participate, it was the best $1 million we've spent at high-speed rail to date,” said Tom Richards.
The ceremony consisted of three guest speakers, John Hernandez, retired master sergeant, Randall Clemons, retired sergeant, both U.S. Marines, and Deborah Johnson, state VFW Jr. Vice Commander.
Valle and Hernandez shared a moment of gratitude when Hernandez asked all the veterans in the crowd to stand and salute along with them.
The unveiling ceremony began with members from the five branches standing in front of their respective statues, as one by one they removed the sheets covering the pillars.
Once the last statue was unveiled, Naval Air Station Lemoore VFA-154 Black Knights conducted a flyover.
Statue artist Paul West, and Tylur French ended the ceremony by talking briefly about the design aspects of the pillars and its importance.
“When you walk around these seem solid, but every once in a while turn transparent and that was the goal. We designed it to really embody that sense of loss and how part of those people still remain with you, so when you walk around remember that this is a healthy way to keep those peoples' memories alive,” said French.