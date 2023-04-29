“The Five Pillars of Freedom" veterans memorial statues were unveiled Saturday morning in Corcoran before a crowd of about 300 veterans and their families.

The ceremony at Gateway Park was broken up into five areas with each statue in its own section, and people from across the Central Valley began to show up about an hour before the ceremony started.

Gateway Park was decorated with hundreds of American flags, and military personnel from all five branches attended in uniform.

