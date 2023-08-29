west nile
A petri dish holds mosquitos ready for study at the Kings Mosquito Abatement District in September.

 Gary Feinstein/Contributor

Officials at the Kings County Department of Public health say they have received confirmation that the first human case of the season has been detected in Kings County.

Although officials could not say exactly where the case was detected, a spokesperson said the case originated in the region around Hanford.

“This is a reminder that we all need to protect ourselves against mosquito bites” said Michael Cavanagh, district manager of Kings Mosquito Abatement District. “It is important that anyone that is experiencing related symptoms seek medical attention and that residents take all precautions including wearing insect repellant and eliminating sources of standing water.”

