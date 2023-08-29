Officials at the Kings County Department of Public health say they have received confirmation that the first human case of the season has been detected in Kings County.
Although officials could not say exactly where the case was detected, a spokesperson said the case originated in the region around Hanford.
“This is a reminder that we all need to protect ourselves against mosquito bites” said Michael Cavanagh, district manager of Kings Mosquito Abatement District. “It is important that anyone that is experiencing related symptoms seek medical attention and that residents take all precautions including wearing insect repellant and eliminating sources of standing water.”
There are no vaccines for West Nile Virus (WNV), and most individuals who are infected will have no symptoms, or only mild non-specific flu-like illnesses. WNV can have severe consequences for the elderly or others, including those with pre-existing health conditions. Examples of symptoms of the severe disease include fever, headache, stiff neck, rash, joint pain, and disorientation.
The Kings County Department of Public Health and the Kings Mosquito Abatement District recommended that the public protected themselves against mosquito bites by practicing the “Three D’s.”
The first D is the application of insect repellant containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon, eucalyptus, or Insect Repellent 3535 (IR3535) according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitos from biting you. Officials said insect repellents should be used according to the label instructions for children.
The second D is Dawn and Dusk; mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk. Officials recommended that residents wear protective clothing while out and about during these times of the day and replace door and window screen with holes or that do not close properly.
The final D is Drain. Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water. Officials recommended residents remove all sources of standing water near your home by empty flowerpots, old car tires, buckets or any other containers.
Officials also encouraged residents to report swimming pools that have not been properly maintained. The local mosquito abatement district provides mosquito fish, which can be used in non-natural sources of standing water, for swimming pools, backyard ponds and horse troughs for free.