The first booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Kings County as more nurses are being requested in Hanford.
At Tuesday's meeting for the Kings County Board of Supervisors, Assistant Director Heather Silva with the County Department of Public Health went over the numbers regarding the pandemic. She also revealed that the first boosters for the Pfizer vaccine were given out on Sunday. Those eligible were those who received the vaccine at least six months ago who were 65 or older, living in a long-term care facility, 18 or older with underlying health conditions, or working in occupational settings with a high risk of exposure.
According to the KCDPH coronavirus page, there were 1,372 open cases in Kings County as of Wednesday, down 136 from last week. Meanwhile, four new deaths have been reported.
“In the past week, we have seen a slight increase in cases among the age 16-19 population, as well as the 65 and older age group, while we have seen a slight decrease in the 0-11 population for the first time in two months," Silva said. "Our Delta variant case count has increased to 212, which is a significant increase from the last week due to the State catching up on identifying variant cases.”
As of Monday, Adventist Health Hanford had 53 patients in med surg and 11 in the ICU. Of these, 35 were Kings County residents. On Friday, the hospital requested the allocation of nine registered nurses. The state responded with four — two for the emergency room and two for the ICU.
According to Silva, 89% of admitted patients are unvaccinated.
