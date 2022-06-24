The Independence Day holiday weekend has a lot of options for those seeking fireworks and celebrations in Kings County and surrounding areas.
While Hanford does not have a fireworks show planned this year, the cities of Selma and Kingsburg are hosting fireworks at their respective high schools.
Selma's celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, at the high school, 3125 Wright St., and is a paid event. Tickets cost $5 for adults and children 5-12 years are $2. Those under four years are free. Preferred parking is $3. No ice chests or coolers are allowed.
The City of Kingsburg will host a celebration at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, at the high school, 1900 18th Ave., with the fireworks show beginning around 9 p.m. Admission is $5 with several food vendors available.
Those with access to NAS Lemoore can enjoy a fireworks spectacular on the holiday itself at 6 p.m. at the Mainside fitness center football field. The show will feature food and drink vendors, a kids play area, and a live band. No dogs, glass containers, tents or umbrellas will be allowed. Items will be subject to search upon entry.
In Visalia, the Rawhide baseball team will take on the Lake Elsinore Storm at the Valley Strong Ballpark, 300 N. Giddings St., on July 4. The game is 4 to 10 p.m. and tickets start at $18. A fireworks extravaganze and pint glass giveaway will follow the game.
For those interested in purchasing legal fireworks to take home, TNT firework stands are located across the county.
In Hanford, TNT fireworks stands are located at:
• 150 11th Ave.
• 10833 Hanford Armona Rd.
• 2539 N. 11th Ave. in the Fargo Crossing Shopping center
• 574 W. Lacey Blvd. in the CVS parking lot
In Lemoore, TNT fireworks stands can be found at:
• 1135 W. Bush St. and S. 19th Avenue in the Lincoln Plaza
• 150 E. Cinnamon Dr.
• 990 E. D St.
For those not looking for fireworks, Lemoore will host a 5k walk and run for the whole family starting at 7:45 a.m. on July 4.
In Hanford, the Children's Storybook Garden and Museum will feature "Red, White and Blue Day" from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 2. The event is a ticketed event costing non-members $12 per child and $5 per adult and members $10 per child and $5 per adult. The Garden is located at 175 E. 10th St. in historic downtown Hanford.