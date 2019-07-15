HANFORD — A structure fire early Sunday morning sent two firefighters to the hospital after they were shocked by electrical current while battling the fire.
Around 3:45 a.m., the Hanford Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at the 200 block of West Florinda Street in Hanford.
On arrival, officials said Engine 41 reported heavy smoke and fire through the roof at the rear of the structure. The first arriving crews were notified by the occupants that everyone was safely outside the home.
Fire officials said crews performed a fire attack on the patio at the rear of the house as well as checked for extension and suppress fire inside the attic of the home.
The fire suppression efforts were halted when it was determined that the entire structure was energized with electricity, officials said. They said this condition caused the electrical shock of four firefighters at the scene.
Two of the firefighters were transported to Adventist Medical Center for evaluation of their injuries and were treated and subsequently released.
In this fire, two adults were displaced and 70% of the structure was damaged and officials said there was a loss of $73,333 in property value and $34,000 in content value
The fire was declared under control at 5:30 a.m.
In all, fire officials said 17 personnel responded to this incident including nine on-duty firefighters, two Hanford volunteers, one Hanford battalion chief and five members of the Kings County Fire Department that responded as part of an automatic aid agreement.
Fire investigators were able to determine that the origin of the fire as the patio of the northwest corner of the structure, however, the cause of the fire has not been determined.
