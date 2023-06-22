The smooth operation of city government agencies takes employees like Fire Station 1 office tech Alejandra Santillan, to keep the lights running.
Santillan, 22, of Hanford, was 19 when she started working part-time for the Hanford Fire Department, and over the past three years said she’s grown a deeper appreciation for public service.
“I originally put in an application with Parks and Rec for a part-time office clerk, and then I didn’t get that one, but my name was still in the system for the City of Hanford. I ended up getting an interview with both Public Works and Hanford Fire, but I ended up going with fire,” said Santillan.
Santillan is the first face you see when you step into the main lobby of Fire Station 1. She’s there to answer any questions, and always ready to connect you with the right person.
Santillan said every day at work looks different depending on the situation at hand, and her wide range of duties is something that she loves about her job.
“Every day is different, every other Monday is payroll, I also help with the Fire Explorers, so we meet twice a month. I pay invoices, I answer phone calls, I give off fire reports, we do fireworks booths, and during Christmas I help with the toy drive,” said Santillan.
When it comes to working for the city, Santillan is confident in her message that more people her age should get involved in this particular line of work.
“It’s a great opportunity to put your foot inside the door with the city, you can start with one department and always move into another one,” said Santillan.
While working for the fire department, Santillan has become an advisor for the Fire Explorer Program, which works with local youth who show interest in becoming firefighters.
“So with Explorers, the basic fundamentals are to train members before they go off to the fire academy, so we'll do CPR, fire hydrants, ladder training, fire extinguishers, as well as some training scenarios and we also take them to local events,” said Santillan.
According to Santillan, the Explorer Program is an excellent outlet for local youth in the community, it teaches responsibility and gives kids structure.
“The program is a year-round, we take a break for three weeks in December for Christmas, and sign-ups start in August, but people can join at any time throughout the year. I think it’s great for kids to join just so they know if that’s something they want to do, before going out to the academy,” said Santillan.
Santillan is just getting started in her career with the City of Hanford — she plans on enrolling in classes to finish her associate's degree in business with the end goal of moving up in the city ranks.
“I was doing classes to get my associate’s in business, and when I get that I can move up in my position from office tech to business administrative,” she said. “I would like to be somewhere in human resources, maybe even an HR manager eventually.”
Santillan said that her favorite part of working for Hanford Fire is getting to interact with her office staff, helping the firefighters, and talking with the public when they walk through her front doors.