The smooth operation of city government agencies takes employees like Fire Station 1 office tech Alejandra Santillan, to keep the lights running.

Santillan, 22, of Hanford, was 19 when she started working part-time for the Hanford Fire Department, and over the past three years said she’s grown a deeper appreciation for public service.

“I originally put in an application with Parks and Rec for a part-time office clerk, and then I didn’t get that one, but my name was still in the system for the City of Hanford. I ended up getting an interview with both Public Works and Hanford Fire, but I ended up going with fire,” said Santillan.

