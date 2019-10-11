HANFORD — Each year, nearly 3,000 Americans die from home fires, while carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning claims around 450 lives, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
The association also reports that almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. Many of these tragedies could have been prevented with the proper placement, number and maintenance of working alarms.
October is Fire Prevention Month and First Alert is teaming up with more than 1,700 Lowe’s stores across the country in a joint effort to spread awareness about the importance of fire safety.
“In order to help decrease home fire and CO poisoning incidents, people must be equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge,” said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing for First Alert. “Protecting homes and families is our number one priority, and by partnering with Lowe’s and local fire departments, we hope to help ensure the long-term safety of communities nationwide.”
California residents are invited to participate in special safety education events with local fire departments at over 100 Lowe’s locations across the state, including here in Hanford. The focus of the event will be to educate attendees about how to protect their families and homes from the threats of fire and carbon monoxide.
Store associates and fire officials will host fun, family-focused activities to teach families about equipping their homes with smoke and carbon monoxide alarms — which will be on display — as well as planning and practicing a fire escape plan.
Children will have the opportunity to build a wooden fire truck in a one-time kids’ workshop and will receive firefighter hats, coloring books and educational materials, while supplies last.
This event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Lowe's of Hanford, 1955 W. Lacey Blvd.
In many parts of the country, smoke and CO alarms are required by law. Guidelines set by the National Fire Protection Association and U.S. Fire Administration recommend that homes have smoke alarms installed inside every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement, and one carbon monoxide alarm on each level and in or near each sleeping area.
“Together, with Lowe’s and local fire departments, we can spread awareness about fire and CO safety nationwide and the importance of installing reliable protection that you can trust for your home,” Wey said.
