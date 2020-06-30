Fire officials urge caution as fireworks go on sale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FRESNO — With the Independence Day holiday rapidly approaching, CAL FIRE – Fresno County Fire is reminding all Californians and visitors to do their part to prevent fires caused by illegal fireworks or the misuse of “Safe and Sane” fireworks.

On Sunday “Safe and Sane” Fireworks wen on sale in approximately 300 communities throughout California. Although fireworks are a symbolic display of patriotism during this time of celebration, they can be dangerous when handled incorrectly or used in the wrong environment.

“As we move into dryer, warmer months, wildfire activity is quickly picking up," said Chief Thom Porter, CAL FIRE Director. "Residents need to understand the dangers associated with the use of illegal fireworks or misuse of legal fireworks. In California, we have zero tolerance for the use and sale of illegal fireworks. Any person who causes a fire can be held liable for the costs of its suppression and associated property damage. Often these costs are in the hundreds of thousands and sometimes millions of dollars.”