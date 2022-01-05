Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) is pleased to welcome optometrist Danielle Van Baren, OD to our optometry team, according to a press release.
Danielle Van Baren, OD graduated with her doctorate from The Southern California School of Optometry at Marshall B. Ketchum University in 2019, and completed her Bachelors of Arts from California State University, Fresno. She is now accepting patients at Family HealthCare Network in Hanford at 250 West Fifth Street.
To schedule an appointment with FHCN, please call or text 1-877-960-3426 or visit www.fhcn.org for more information.
Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) has announced that they are welcoming Carlos Cardenas, MD and Krista Huffaker, PA-C to their health centers serving the Porterville area.
Carlos Cardenas, MD graduated from the Facultad de Medicina, Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogota, Columbia in 2010, and completed his residency at The New York Medical College, St. Joseph Health Medical Center. Fluent in Spanish, Cardenas specializes in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Cardenas is now accepting patients at Family HealthCare Network in Porterville at 65 North Hockett Street.
Science from The University of Utah and completed her Bachelor of Science at Utah State University. She is now accepting patients seeking family medicine services at Family HealthCare Network in Porterville at 1107 West Poplar Avenue.
