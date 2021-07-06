Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) welcomes Katherine Alsobrook, FNP-C to its provider team. Alsobrook received her Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governor's University.
Alsobrook has worked with FHCN's patient population since 2013 and is committed to continuing to serve our patient population with FHCN, she said.
Alsobrook is now accepting patients at Family HealthCare Network in Hanford at 250 West 5th Street. To schedule an appointment with FHCN, please call or text 1-877-960-3426 or visit www.fhcn.org for more information. Hours at our Hanford location are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
