FFA student winners at recent state competitions and their family members filled the boardroom Tuesday night during the Hanford Joint Union High School District board meeting.
Jason Ferreira, Hanford High School agricultural science instructor, introduced each student as they presented a short speech to the board about their wins and research projects.
“There are 100,000 FFA members in the state of California, 1,193 come from the Hanford Joint Union District. This year California FFA broke a record, over 300 agriscience fair search SAE projects were submitted to the state FFA level, of those 13 were submitted from Hanford FFA,” said Ferreira.
Of the 13 Hanford FFA students who submitted projects, four will now represent at the National FFA Agriscience Research Competition.
The four students advancing to the national competition are John Bray, Jessalyn Soto, Brennan Elszy, and Ramon Alcaraz.
According to Ferreira, agriscience is the future of the agriculture industry, and Hanford FFA students are preparing rigorously to enter that job market.
Also Tuesday, Brent Calvin, President and Superintendent of the College of the Sequoias, spoke to the board about the construction of a new University Center in Visalia.
“This will be a game changer for our entire region, Kings County is the largest metro service area in the state and the second largest county in the state without a publicly funded four-year university, at the same time we're also the second lowest in bachelor degree attainment,” said Calvin.
College of the Sequoias has a partnership with Fresno State, which opens five separate bachelor's degree programs to students in the South Valley. The list includes Business, Integrated Teacher Education, Nursing, Criminology, and Agricultural Science.
Construction on the center is slated to begin in fall 2025, with a grand opening scheduled for the spring 2028 semester.
The board also approved both agency agreements with the Tulare County Office of Education, which included the IMPACT Intern Program and the Career Technical Incentive Grant Program.
The cost for the intern program for the 2022-23 school year was listed as $1,500, and the annual CTEIG grant amount for the Hanford Joint Union High School District was listed as $426,561.34.