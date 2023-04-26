FFA Students
Buy Now

Hanford FFA students stand with board members Tuesday night during the Hanford Joint Union High School District board meeting.

 David Moreno, Staff

FFA student winners at recent state competitions and their family members filled the boardroom Tuesday night during the Hanford Joint Union High School District board meeting.

Jason Ferreira, Hanford High School agricultural science instructor, introduced each student as they presented a short speech to the board about their wins and research projects.

“There are 100,000 FFA members in the state of California, 1,193 come from the Hanford Joint Union District. This year California FFA broke a record, over 300 agriscience fair search SAE projects were submitted to the state FFA level, of those 13 were submitted from Hanford FFA,” said Ferreira.

Tags

Recommended for you