In connection with the Church’s worldwide “Light The World” initiative, the local congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints presented a community Festival of Nativities December 7th and 8th at the Hanford Chapel. The event was open to the public free of charge and displayed nativity collections loaned from members of Hanford and surrounding communities. 314 collections were on display many of which were collected while traveling the world.

The nativities represented the various interpretations and cultures. In addition to the displays, a musical program by local musicians was presented. A Children’s room with games and activities was popular with families, as were the copius treats and refreshments.

We estimate that over 400 people attended the two day event and we look forward to providing this gift to the community on a biennial basis. For more information on the “Light The World” initiative, visit: #LightTheWorld 2019 or ComeUntoChrist.org.

