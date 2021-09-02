In this May 26 file photo, Kings County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Nate Ferrier had the opportunity to surprise a local young man named Kaius for his fourth birthday. Kaius had a police-themed birthday party and said that he dreams of growing up to be a law enforcement officer. He was given a complete tour of a KCSO patrol car along with a junior deputy badge. Ferrier has been promoted to KCSO Public Information Officer.

"Despite being only 4, Kaius had many awesome questions and seemed at home in the patrol car. Hopefully one day his dream comes true, as we are always looking for quality new recruits," KCSO posted on its Facebook page.