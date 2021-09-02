The Kings County Sheriff’s Office has a new full-time public information officer, who will officially start later this month.
As of Sep. 20, Sgt. Nate Ferrier will take the position, after serving as the assistant PIO for Cmdr. David Dodd.
Ferrier started with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office in 1999, and is also the president for the Kings County Deputy Sheriff's Association, which serves as the union for KCSO deputies.
Initially, Ferrier said he disliked public speaking, but over time, he became accustomed to it. His work with the DSA helped with this. He also ran the social media for the Association, posting stories about arrests as well as positive stories about various deputies within the KCSO.
“That got a lot of attention. The public really enjoyed that," Ferrier said. "And so that led the agency to wanting to start their own social media — at that point, we didn’t have any social media with the agency.”
About two years ago, he took to running the KCSO's social media sites, becoming an assistant PIO with Dodd, and establishing contacts within the local and Valley media.
As part of Ferrier's new position, he will also act as a liaison to the Kings County Superior Court and will also oversee Racial and Identity Profiling Act (RIPA) compliance.
