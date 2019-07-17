HANFORD — Terri King, executive director of the Kings County Association of Governments (KCAG), announced recently that applications for federal fiscal years 2018 and 2019 Federal Transit Act Section 5310 funds are available through the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).
These funds are available to public and private non-profit agencies on a competitive basis for capital expenses of transportation vehicles and services for the elderly and persons with disabilities.
Eligible applicants are private non-profit corporations or public agencies where no private non-profits are readily available to provide the proposed service, or that have been approved by the state of California to coordinate services for elderly persons and persons with disabilities.
Projects to be selected for funding must be derived from a locally developed, coordinated public transit-human services transportation plan. Successful applicants enter into a project agreement with Caltrans for the terms and conditions under which the equipment must be procured and operated.
For more information on this program or to download an application, please visit the Department of Transportation website at www.dot.ca.gov?drmt/fed5310.html or contact Teresa Nickell, regional planner, at 852-2657.
Applications are due to the Department of Transportation’s BlackCat Grants Management System online by Sept. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.