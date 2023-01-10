Providers of intercity bus service in Kings County can now apply for awards up to $300,000 per application from section 5311(f) of the Federal Transit Act from the California Department of Transportation for 2023.
The program is designed to support connections between non-urbanized areas and larger regional bus services, support services for intercity travel in non-urbanized areas and support the infrastructure of the intercity bus network.
Funds are exclusively for providers of intercity bus service, and the deadline for any electronic submissions is March 9 by 2 p.m. Funds are exclusively to be used for operating assistance and are available on a one-year cycle. Awards can be provided to both public and private agencies and are awarded on a competitive basis.