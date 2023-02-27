The Kings County Historical Society and Carnegie Museum of Kings County co-sponsored a presentation Saturday on the history of fastpitch softball in the Central Valley by former softball player and President of the Central California Fast Pitch Softball Legacy Project Dan Ramirez.

“As the president of the organization, our mission statement, our reason to exist, is to preserve and promote the history of fastpitch softball,” Ramirez said. “That is my responsibility to get the word out. This is the perfect forum to do that."

The talk, held at the Old Grangeville Church, focused on the history of fastpitch softball from its origins in the Valley in the early 1930s until the early 1970s. Ramirez regaled the crowd of about 35 people with stories of world championships, star players and pitchers that threw over 100 mph. Ramirez said the history of fastpitch softball is deep.

Associate Editor / Reporter

