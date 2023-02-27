The Kings County Historical Society and Carnegie Museum of Kings County co-sponsored a presentation Saturday on the history of fastpitch softball in the Central Valley by former softball player and President of the Central California Fast Pitch Softball Legacy Project Dan Ramirez.
“As the president of the organization, our mission statement, our reason to exist, is to preserve and promote the history of fastpitch softball,” Ramirez said. “That is my responsibility to get the word out. This is the perfect forum to do that."
The talk, held at the Old Grangeville Church, focused on the history of fastpitch softball from its origins in the Valley in the early 1930s until the early 1970s. Ramirez regaled the crowd of about 35 people with stories of world championships, star players and pitchers that threw over 100 mph. Ramirez said the history of fastpitch softball is deep.
“Forty years is hard to cover in 20 minutes,” Ramirez said. “Obviously, a lot of details are left out, but I could give a presentation on the Hanford Kings alone for 20 minutes. I could give a presentation on the Dinuba Condors for 20 minutes. I could give a presentation on the level of pitching in the 60s for 20 minutes. You could pick almost any subject and I could give a presentation on it."
The talk was preceded by a dinner at 5 p.m. After Ramirez’s presentation, he fielded questions from the audience about the history of the sport. Ramirez said he loved softball and that playing the sport taught him lessons about life and how to be a team player.
“Coming out here was really a pleasure to do this with people,” Ramirez said. “There were a lot of questions asked.”
Ramirez said during his talk that most towns in the Valley, even towns with less than 1,000 people, had fastpitch softball teams. Hanford’s own team, the Hanford Kings, took a World Championship in its prime and placed second and third in the following two years. According to Ramirez, one of the things all softball players had in common during this era was a love of the game.
Ramirez said the history of fastpitch softball is not well-known to the general public, and he had hoped more young softball players would have shown up to learn more about their roots. He considers the history of the sport to be a relatively narrow market, but added he would love to give more talks in the future, depending on how much word about the sport gets out.
“It is a passion of mine, the game of softball that I played,” Ramirez said. “Even years later, being involved as a project leader in this, it’s a passion of mine, so it’s out of passion that I come here.”