Paula Lehn, CEO of FAST Credit Union, was chosen as CEO of the Year by the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU). Paula and other winners in NAFCU’s 2021 annual Awards Competition will be honored during NAFCU’s Congressional Caucus, Sept. 12-15.
"Paula’s dedicated efforts are reflected in the continued success of FAST Credit Union, demonstrating thoughtful leadership skills, as well as developing new ideas that are beneficial to our organization's growth," said Chris Andrada, FASTBoard Chair. “This award reflects her exemplary services on behalf of our members.”
This year’s NAFCU Annual Awards Competition honored eight winners in total and was selected by a committee of credit union leaders. Nominees for CEO of the Year, Credit Union of the Year, Professional of the Year and Volunteer of the Year were judged in two categories: credit unions with assets of more than $250 million and those with assets of $250 million or less. Paula was a winner among credit unions with $250 million or less in assets.
Annual Awards Competition winners will be celebrated during the conference and profiled in the September-October 2021 edition of The NAFCU Journal magazine.
FAST Credit Union was established in 1953 by seven educators with one goal in mind: to serve and improve lives. FAST’s goal has not changed; FAST strives to serve Kings County with integrity, strength, and financial services.
FAST Credit Union is a member of NAFCU.
