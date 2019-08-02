HANFORD — For one local cosmetology school, the competition is as fierce as the fashion.
On Thursday, students and faculty of Lawrence and Company College of Cosmetology celebrated the campus’ 25th anniversary with a fashion show.
“We’ve been lucky to be involved in the beginning of our students’ careers and success,” administrator Barkley Brown said at the top of the ceremony.
The most recent graduation class of 35 students was split into six teams create a look for inspired by an iconic woman from history. Delegated by the team leader, each member of the team was tasked with heading up a different aspect of the look; Categories were costume, hair, nails and makeup.
Using the skills they’ve learned throughout their time at Lawrence, the students brought to life contemporary fashions based on Princess Diana of Wales, Helena Rubenstein, Katherine Hepburn, Madonna, Queen Elizabeth the First and Catherine the Great.
Shavonne Blankenship led the team that chose Princess Diana. The team, dubbed The Peoples’ Princess, created a look that showcased the duality of the royal celebrity with the causes she championed, resulting in model Estefania Iniguez’s wardrobe, makeup and hair literally being split down the middle of her body.
“One side represents her royal status and the other representing the people she advocated for – the homeless, the terminally ill and the addicted,” Blankenship explained.
The team won first place in the category of costume design, as well as second place in both hair and makeup.
The judges’ panel was made up of local business women in the field of fashion. Shawn Flores of Salon Haven, manager of two local Supercuts hair salons Erin Simon and Desi Martinez, owner of Lavish Lush Brow Studio chose the winners.
“Everyone did such an amazing job. This is going to be so hard I’m going to cry,” Martinez said before the judging began.
The team of Self-Made, who were inspired by the material girl’s revolutionary style and music from the 1980s won first place in makeup and hair.
“Held back and restricted was what she felt, so she became super funky and edgy,” team leader Janett Saldivar said of the pop idol. “And she was a rebel.”
Saldivar said that the team used a lot of pink in the design to represent the fact that Madonna lost her mother to breast cancer early in life.
In contrast to Madonna’s bubbly femininity, the team that created a Katherine Hepburn look played up the Hollywood starlet’s infamous “tomboy” sensibilities and masculinity.
“I chose this simple yet bold look because it represents Miss Hepburn’s attitude,” makeup artist Alexandria Zamora said. “She was fierce, full of spunk and didn’t let anyone get in her way.”
To graduate and become certified cosmetologists, students to need accumulate 400 hours of manicuring experience and 1,600 hours for hair and makeup.
For more information, visit https://www.lawrenceandco.net/.
