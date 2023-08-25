Faraday Future, the company producing a 1,000 horsepower electric vehicle at a former tire plant in Hanford, announced they will be going through a reverse-stock split that could bring the company back into legal compliance with NASDAQ rules.
A reverse-stock split is a process under which a company combines a number of its existing shares into one, larger share. It decreases the number of shares available while increasing the share’s price.
Faraday Future previously received notice from the NASDAQ that the company’s stock could be potentially removed from the market’s listing if the company doesn’t maintain a share price of over $1 for over five days. The reverse stock split could raise the company’s share price and bring Faraday Future back into compliance.
Faraday Future said in a recent press release that the company would be combining shares at a ratio of 80 to 1. The split was set to take place at 2 p.m. on Friday as markets closed. Before the split occurred, share price for Faraday Future was sitting at $0.16 on early Friday afternoon.
Earlier in the week, the company also released a report of its second quarter financial earnings. While the company put their first car, the FF 91 Futurist, into production near the beginning of April, they only completed the first delivery of the vehicle a few weeks ago in August.
With no revenues from auto sales to show, Faraday reported a net loss of roughly $124 million in the second quarter. The company had approximately $18 million in cash on hand at the end of June, down from the approximately $31 million in cash the company reported at the end of the first quarter in March.
And the company’s report also stated that they would still need a “substantial” amount of funding to actually complete their plans for delivery of the FF 91, even after announcements in May of this year that the company had received over $100 million in funding from unsecured, convertible notes.
“There is no assurance FF will be able to timely receive sufficient funding under existing financing commitments to produce and deliver the FF 91 on that timeline or at all or to other satisfy other capital needs,” one section of the report reads.
A letter shared with shareholders alongside the filing of second quarter results said company executives expected to use funding in the third quarter generated through vehicle sales, existing commitments and “registration statements” in order to increase vehicle production at the Hanford plant.