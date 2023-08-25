Faraday Future, the company producing a 1,000 horsepower electric vehicle at a former tire plant in Hanford, announced they will be going through a reverse-stock split that could bring the company back into legal compliance with NASDAQ rules.

A reverse-stock split is a process under which a company combines a number of its existing shares into one, larger share. It decreases the number of shares available while increasing the share’s price.

Faraday Future previously received notice from the NASDAQ that the company’s stock could be potentially removed from the market’s listing if the company doesn’t maintain a share price of over $1 for over five days. The reverse stock split could raise the company’s share price and bring Faraday Future back into compliance.

