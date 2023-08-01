Faraday Future, the company producing a 1,000 horsepower electric vehicle at a former Pirelli tire plant just south of Hanford, announced that deliveries for their FF91 Futurist are set to begin the second week of August, after completing all necessary compliance testing for the car.
The delivery process for the FF91 Futurist is split into a complicated three-phase system, where potential owners are first trained how to use the FF91 before actually receiving it, according to the company.
The most recent announcement from Faraday Future said that anyone who wanted to purchase the vehicle during the second phase of deliveries would have to receive a recommendation from a pre-order holder or another “developer co-creator” and be evaluated by Faraday Future.
The company said in May that they could not begin the final phase of the delivery process, in which anyone can purchase an FF91 Futurist, until Faraday Future receives additional funding.
"The FF91 2.0 Futurist Alliance is the epitome of our commitment to innovation and forward-thinking mobility solutions,” said Xuefeng Chen, global CEO of Faraday Future, in a recent press release. “We are thrilled to start the delivery process to the first users and embark on this transformative journey with our users and shaping the future of electric mobility together."
The company has a history of failing to meet deadlines and pushing back estimates for start of production and start of delivery since its creation in 2017. Even this year, deliveries were pushed back two times in April and June, respectively, with the company saying that suppliers were unable to meet their timing requirements.
Stock prices saw an increase to $0.33 after the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. However, Faraday Future will need to maintain a share price of $1 or more on the NASDAQ for at least 10 days in a row before the end of October to meet the market’s minimum bid price requirement.
If the company doesn’t, Faraday Future could be potentially delisted from the NASDAQ.
Faraday Future also announced it would be recruiting “developer co-creators” who are eligible to purchase an FF91 during the second phase of deliveries, at a showing at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week.