Faraday Future, the company producing a 1,000 horsepower electric vehicle at a former Pirelli tire plant just south of Hanford, announced that deliveries for their FF91 Futurist are set to begin the second week of August, after completing all necessary compliance testing for the car.

The delivery process for the FF91 Futurist is split into a complicated three-phase system, where potential owners are first trained how to use the FF91 before actually receiving it, according to the company.

The most recent announcement from Faraday Future said that anyone who wanted to purchase the vehicle during the second phase of deliveries would have to receive a recommendation from a pre-order holder or another “developer co-creator” and be evaluated by Faraday Future.

Tags

Recommended for you