The start-up electric carmaker Faraday Future reported that construction work on their Hanford automotive plant is complete but that the long promised production kickoff for the luxury car will need to be postponed yet again.

In an acknowledgment of a cash crunch, the LA-based company said they hope to be able to “announce the date for delivery of the FF 91 to customers shortly after funding has been secured”.

Earlier this year they proposed to begin production in July and then postponed the date to the fourth quarter of 2022. 

