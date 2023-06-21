Faraday Future, an electric car manufacturer with a Hanford-based plant, has announced deliveries on their all-electric FF91 vehicle will be pushed back.
The company has not begun the process of delivering vehicles to buyers, and is currently in the first-phase of a three-phase plan which involves Faraday Future training buyers in the use of the FF91.
The company said that the new delay would push the next stage of vehicle deliveries back to August. Previous estimates from Faraday Future placed the next phase of vehicle delivery at the end of the second quarter, or by June 30.
Faraday Future cited a supplier’s “timing constraints” and safety testing of an unknown product feature for the delay. The company has previously pushed multiple targets for start-of-production before beginning production at the end of March.
The company also announced that it would be undergoing a reverse stock split, subject to shareholder approval. A reverse stock split is a process in which outstanding shares of a company are combined to increase overall share price while decreasing the number of outstanding stocks.
The company filed a preliminary 8-K form with the SEC regarding a reverse stock split in January.
By combining shares, Faraday Future hopes to bring their overall share price above $1 and regain legal compliance with the NASDAQ. To stay listed on the exchange, Faraday Future will need to post a closing price of $1 or more for 10 consecutive business days before Oct. 30.
A press release from Faraday Future also says the company believes that many investors will look at the stock more favorably and recommend it more if the price closes above $1 consistently.
At the same time, Faraday Future submitted an S-3 filing to the SEC, indicating the company could sell up to $300 million in common stock. The company has said in the past that it will need additional financing to complete its three-phase delivery plan.
The share price for Faraday Future dropped after the announcement, going from $0.45 on Friday to $0.28.