The Faraday Future prototype is shown at Hanford's Civic Auditorium in this November 2021 file photo. 

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

Faraday Future, an electric car manufacturer with a Hanford-based plant, has announced deliveries on their all-electric FF91 vehicle will be pushed back.

The company has not begun the process of delivering vehicles to buyers, and is currently in the first-phase of a three-phase plan which involves Faraday Future training buyers in the use of the FF91. 

The company said that the new delay would push the next stage of vehicle deliveries back to August. Previous estimates from Faraday Future placed the next phase of vehicle delivery at the end of the second quarter, or by June 30.

Associate Editor / Reporter

