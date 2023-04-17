Faraday Future, the company producing electric cars in an over 1 million-square-foot factory in Hanford, announced that they would be delaying the deliveries of their vehicles.
The company had targeted a delivery date at the end of April, but the earliest any customer will receive their model FF91 now, even those involved in the first phase of Faraday Future’s three phase delivery process, will be the end of May, according to Faraday Future.
The first phase of the process involves delivering the vehicles to consumers who have ordered and reserved the vehicle. The FF91 will be delivered to “Industry Expert Futurist Product Officers” along with training on how to use the vehicle, according to a recent press release.
A spokesperson for Faraday Future could not be reached for comment.
A second phase of the delivery process includes delivering vehicles to product officers, without any training on how to use the vehicle, and is expected to begin by the end of June.
The third phase of delivery, in which vehicles will be delivered to any paying customer, is described by Faraday Future as “subject to timely receipt of sufficient financing.”
Faraday Future said in a recent statement that the most recent delay was caused by some of the company’s suppliers being unable to meet timing requirements set out by Faraday Future.
The company also said it will not be able to complete the second and third phase of the plans for vehicle delivery without what is described as “substantial” additional funding. Production for the FF91, Faraday Future’s first vehicle, continues as the company says they are already in conversation with investors.
Meanwhile, Faraday Future still says a product showroom is estimated to open in Los Angeles, next to the company’s headquarters, in May.
Production of Faraday Future's vehicle was delayed in May 2022 as well, when the company said they would begin production of the FF91 in July. Faraday Future postponed production again until the end of 2022, and then again before successfully meeting the next estimate for a start of production date at the end of March.
Share price on Friday and Monday dropped after the delivery delay and need for more financing was announced to $0.26 at the time of writing, continuing a steady trend downward over the last month.
Meanwhile, the company livestreamed a video at 6 p.m. on April 14, displaying the first Faraday Future FF91 to come off the production line at the Hanford plant. During the video, Faraday Future’s CEO, Xuefeng Chen, tours the Faraday Future factory, including the pieces of the production line where the vehicle’s aluminum body is constructed and where the car is painted.
“Although the exterior of this FF91 that you can see hasn’t changed, this vehicle now boasts a brand-new core,” Faraday Future founder and Chief Product & User Ecosystem Officer Yueting Jia said during the event. “The core subsystems and technology platform have undergone many rounds of iterations and upgrades, both in term of hardware and software.”