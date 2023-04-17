Faraday Future, the company producing electric cars in an over 1 million-square-foot factory in Hanford, announced that they would be delaying the deliveries of their vehicles.

The company had targeted a delivery date at the end of April, but the earliest any customer will receive their model FF91 now, even those involved in the first phase of Faraday Future’s three phase delivery process, will be the end of May, according to Faraday Future. 

The first phase of the process involves delivering the vehicles to consumers who have ordered and reserved the vehicle. The FF91 will be delivered to “Industry Expert Futurist Product Officers” along with training on how to use the vehicle, according to a recent press release.

