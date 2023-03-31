Faraday Future, an electric car company now producing vehicles in a 1 million square-foot facility in Hanford, celebrated the start of production of their flagship FF91 Futurist on Wednesday.

“We have been undergoing extensive validation and testing by our engineering teams to get us to this momentous occasion today,” said Mathias Hofmann, vice president of supply chain and manufacturing at Faraday Future during a livestream of the event. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be live here today from the Hanford plant. This is a great milestone for the company, and I would like to thank everyone involved who helped us to reach this achievement today.”

Hofmann said the company has plans to increase staffing at the Hanford plant as production ramps up.

