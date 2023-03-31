Faraday Future, an electric car company now producing vehicles in a 1 million square-foot facility in Hanford, celebrated the start of production of their flagship FF91 Futurist on Wednesday.
“We have been undergoing extensive validation and testing by our engineering teams to get us to this momentous occasion today,” said Mathias Hofmann, vice president of supply chain and manufacturing at Faraday Future during a livestream of the event. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be live here today from the Hanford plant. This is a great milestone for the company, and I would like to thank everyone involved who helped us to reach this achievement today.”
Hofmann said the company has plans to increase staffing at the Hanford plant as production ramps up.
“While this plant is very meaningful to FF, it’s equally meaningful to the Hanford community,” Hofmann said. “Faraday Future has many plans to hire more workers at this facility, this year, as we ramp up production. We are very lucky to find these qualified workers right here in the Hanford community.”
Faraday Future initially planned to begin production in 2017 in Vegas, but abandoned the idea and subsequently announced it would lease a former Pirelli tire plant in Hanford shortly after. Since then, the company has appointed new top executives and a new Global CEO, Xuefeng (XF) Chen, and shifted their initial goal of production by the end of 2022 to the new March date.
“While the FF91 hasn’t changed much on the outside over the years, I can promise you from the inside that it’s a completely new vehicle,” said Phil Bethell, vice president of vehicle line engineering and advance manufacturing engineering. “We have worked diligently with our engineering teams and our incredible supply base to improve every area of the vehicle.”
The share price of Faraday Future’s stock was mostly unaffected by the launch, staying at $0.35. According to Faraday Future, the FF91 Futurist will cost between $150,000 and $200,000, has over 1000 horsepower and 11 displays.
“The vehicles coming out of Hanford will truly embody the soul of FF,” Bethell said. “It’s all-electric, autonomous ready, seamlessly connected and it has all of our latest advances in performance, intelligence and user experience.”
Faraday Future plans an official launch event for the FF91 Futurist on April 26 ahead of first deliveries to customers, according to a recent press release for the start of production event.
“I have said this before, but we have made a lot of progress since the short time I have been in this role since November of last year,” Chen said. “This SOP (start of production) announcement is definitely the biggest news I have been able to announce. “